‘Common practice’ -- Rep. Jewell Jones’ explanation on bringing handcuff key into Livingston County Jail

HOWELL, Mich. – Why did state Rep. Jewell Jones have a handcuff key with him when he was booked into the Livingston County Jail in September?

“His statement, at the time, that it’s a matter of common practice,” said Livingston County sheriff Michael Murphy. “I know a lot of people. I don’t know anyone of a matter of common practice that keeps a handcuff key to the bottom of their foot.”

Murphy still doesn’t know what Jones was planning to do with a universal handcuff key after sneaking it into the Livingston County Jail on Sept. 14.

When deputies found the key taped to the bottom of Jones’ foot, the sheriff said Jones claimed he forgot he taped the key to his foot and that he typically walks around with a handcuff key taped to his foot.

“I think his statement was he keeps one in his shoe. The fact that he taped something to the bottom of his foot, to me, shows a little more thought put behind it,” Murphy said.

Jones was charged with felony charges of bringing a weapon into jail and attempting to escape custody. Murphy said the danger is handcuffed inmates being led out of jail and back to court.

“The best we can hope for simply, run away, best case,” Murphy said. “Worst case, they assault my staff or an inmate or both. It’s a big deal.”

