Nightside Report Oct. 28, 2021: Manhunt for accused murderer ends when police discover suspect was in morgue entire time; Could a booster shot make you test positive for COVID?

Manhunt for accused murderer ends when police discover suspect was in Wayne County morgue entire time

DETROIT – The manhunt for an accused murderer came to an end only after police discovered the suspect had been in the Wayne County morgue for two months.

The Wayne County Medical Examiners Office didn’t check the suspect’s fingerprints and said that it’s not their responsibility. Other experts who weighed in are saying that it is the examiner’s job to identify bodies and that a big mistake was made in this case.

The story starts with the investigation into the murder of a 40-year-old man in Farmington Hills. Police said the victim, Dejuan White, identified his lifelong friend as the shooter before he died from his injuries. Police said Kevin Curtis Moore, 43, of Detroit, was a suspect in the shooting.

Metro Detroit weather: Steady rain arrives Thursday night, carries into Friday

Clouds have arrived. More rain is next. Then, we have sunshine for Saturday’s big game and Halloween activities on Sunday.

Thursday afternoon remains cloudy and cool. Despite overcast skies, highs remain near 60 degrees. We will have dry weather for the ride home from work, picking students up from school and running any errands.

Will getting a booster shot make me test positive for COVID? How long does immunity last?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

