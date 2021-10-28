Partly Cloudy icon
47-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit hit-and-run crash, police say

Detroit police search for driver of black SUV

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed when the driver of an SUV struck him and fled the scene, according to Detroit police.
DETROIT – A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed last week when the driver of an SUV struck him and fled the scene, according to Detroit police.

The crash happened at 12:11 p.m. Oct. 19 in the area of East State Fair Avenue and Rowe Street on Detroit’s east side, according to officials.

Police said the motorcyclists was hit by a black 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee (pictured below). The SUV will have front-end damage from the crash, authorities said.

The video at the top of this page shows the SUV in the moments leading up to the crash.

Detroit officials are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

A vehicle police believe was involved in an Oct. 19, 2021, hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Detroit's east side. (Detroit Police Department)

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

