Nightside Report Nov. 9, 2021: Police ID person of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed 6-year-old girl, man arrested while driving wrong way on 3 tire rims

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Police believe Jyon Collins, 18, is connected with the Sunday (Nov. 7) crash. The victim was in the 7600 block of Bingham Road with her sisters when she was struck by a vehicle.

Collins is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Learn more here.

A “highly intoxicated” man was arrested over the weekend after a Sterling Heights police officer saw him driving the wrong direction on three tire rims, officials said.

The officer said he saw a black Chevrolet Equinox driving south in the northbound lanes of Ryan Road near 14 Mile Road around 2 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). The Equinox was being driven with three flat tires, according to the officer.

Ad

After stopping the Equinox and speaking with the driver, the officer said he smelled a strong odor of intoxicants and noticed slurred speech.

Read the report here.

A woman was killed and another was injured when gunshots were fired from a car that had been following them on the road in Pontiac, according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened at 11:08 p.m. Monday (Nov. 8) at North Perry Street and Giddings Road in Pontiac.

A 51-year-old Pontiac man called police and said his vehicle had been shot at and his passenger struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Learn more here.

Ad

The Detroit Police Department’s towing policies are getting a major overhaul amid a corruption scandal.

The towing scandal has taken down city council members, police officers and towing company owners. Detroit police Chief James White said a new system will prevent further corruption.

“This has been an ongoing problem in the city, in the department, for many, many years,” White said.

Read more here.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.

Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has said it would move quickly to expand boosters to younger ages if warranted.

Ad

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines