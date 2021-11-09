Woman killed, another hurt when gunshots fired from car following them in Pontiac

A Chrysler 300 that police believe was involved in a Nov. 8, 2021, shooting on North Perry Street in Pontiac.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman was killed and another was injured when gunshots were fired from a car that had been following them on the road in Pontiac, according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened at 11:08 p.m. Monday (Nov. 8) at North Perry Street and Giddings Road in Pontiac.

A 51-year-old Pontiac man called police and said his vehicle had been shot at and his passenger struck by gunfire, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found the man’s car on North Perry Street, near Robinwood Street.

Investigators learned that the man had been driving north on North Perry Street when a silver or gray Chrysler 300 pulled up and followed him. Police believe the shots were fired from that car.

A 56-year-old Pontiac woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat had been shot in the upper right thigh, police said. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, deputies said.

Ad

A 26-year-old Auburn Hills woman sitting in the back passenger side seat had been shot in the calf, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury, treated and released, according to authorities.

The Chrysler 300 was caught on a security camera running the red light at Perry Street onto westbound Walton Boulevard immediately after the shooting, police said.

Deputies said they found seven shell casings and one bullet fragment in the area. That evidence has been submitted to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for testing.

Officials said this was not a road rage incident.

A 57-year-old Pontiac man who was also sitting in the back seat of the vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

Ad

No specific suspect information has been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.