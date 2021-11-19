34º

News

Nightside Report Nov. 18, 2021: Fast food employee throws hot coffee in customer’s face; Inkster police officer shoots, kills 911 caller’s beloved dog

Here are tonight’s top stories

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Employee throws hot coffee in customer's face at Southgate Tim Horton's drive thru

Employee throws hot coffee in customer’s face at Southgate Tim Hortons’ drive-thru

DETROIT – Name calling at a fast food restaurant in Southgate escalated into an employee throwing hot coffee at a customer’s face.

The incident happened at a Tim Hortons on Northline Road on Oct. 30. Police body camera footage shows the aftermath. The customer and her car were covered in coffee as she gave her account to officers.

Dusty Jackson from Lincoln Park was covered in coffee when she spoke with officers. The video shows the 16-year-old employee throwing the coffee at Jackson, who was in the drive-thru.

Learn more here.

Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion

Shortcomings in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Office caused $3.9 billion in overpayments during the processing 5.4 million unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a state audit released Thursday.

The agency’s inaction and mishandling of procedures to ensure out-of-work Michigan residents could receive financial support during the pandemic led to 648,100 Michigan residents receiving letters this summer saying that they would have to reapply for eligibility, according to the audit. Of those claimants, 347,437 who had previously been marked as eligible for benefits were found ineligible for benefits.

Read the report here.

🏥Michigan reports 14,561 new COVID cases, 242 deaths -- average of 7,281 cases per day

‘I lost my best friend’: Inkster police officer shoots, kills 911 caller’s beloved dog

Brad Brock said his 4-year-old mastiff dog, Moose, was shot and killed by an Inkster police officer after the dog tried to greet the officer.

“They took my best friend from me. Four times they shot him. Everything just happened so fast,” Brock said.

Brock himself had called 911 to report a fight at a nearby gas station on Michigan Avenue. Drone footage recorded what happened next.

Learn more here.

🌨️ Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, brisk Thursday with afternoon and evening lake effect snow

Methodist Children’s Home Society staffer shares concerns after 3 injured in Ferndale crash

An employee at Methodist Children’s Home Society is sharing concerns about what is going on at the home after three kids were involved in a crash.

Three kids were seriously injured in an early-morning crash Wednesday in the area of 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street in Ferndale.

Police said the kids, all under the age of 17, were in a stolen car. They were rushed to a hospital where one was listed in critical condition.

Read more here.

Can an infected deer transmit COVID to humans? Should people get tested before Thanksgiving gatherings?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter