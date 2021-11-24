Nightside Report Nov. 23, 2021: COVID in Michigan: Breaking down the 4 numbers you need to know; Driver kills man crossing street in crosswalk

DETROIT – Case counts, positivity rate, seven day moving average -- there are various metrics of the pandemic. According to COVID Act Now, Michigan is leading the country in new cases of COVID per 100,000 people.

While cases are clearly rising in the Midwest, and other parts of the country, Michigan is solidly in the midst of a fourth wave -- and that’s not a good place to be heading into the holidays.

A woman driving an SUV struck and killed a man who was crossing a Rochester Hills street in a crosswalk, police said.

The crash happened at 5:58 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 21) on eastbound Drexelgate Parkway near Livernois Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 77-year-old Rochester Hills woman was driving a 2018 Buick Encore south on Livernois Road and turned left onto eastbound Drexelgate Parkway, officials said.

The owner of Aladdin Jewelry in Hamtramck said a contractor disappeared after several down payments numbering in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The store is a mess inside. There is unfinished drywall, exposed wires, a sloppy sink out of place and the upstairs is a disaster. Zaher Murray owns the jewelry store. He has named the contractor Robert Johns with B&D Innovations in a federal complaint.

“The inside, if you go in there is all bare. The drywall, the electrical are still showing. The bathroom is not finished,” Murray said.

The Help Me Hank toy test is back with virtual toy testers to give some of the hot holiday toys a try.

Parker and Avery Tomlin in Dearborn Heights and Finn, Aria and Charleigh Fitzpatrick in Brownstown Township participated in our virtual toy test. Help Me Hank delivered toys to their two homes to test and report back to him.

A 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl died in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

Three houses on Flint’s west side were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene after 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said around 20 houses sustained damage, including broken windows from debris thrown across an entire block by the explosion, which was felt miles away.

The in-home caregiver of a Detroit resident is accused of killing the older man by stabbing him multiple times and shooting him with a shotgun, police said.

Officials said the murder happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at a home in the 19700 block of Robson Street in Detroit.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 72-year-old Detroit man face-down on the kitchen floor. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and stab wounds to his stomach and chest, according to authorities.

