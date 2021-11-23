Shots exchanged between 2 recklessly driven SUVs in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police said shots were exchanged Monday between two SUVs that were being driven recklessly through the city.

The shots were fired in the area of Cherry Hill Road and Silvery Lane, officials said.

A black 2020 Ford Explorer and a silver 2011 Kia Sorento were being driven recklessly while shots were exchanged from people inside the vehicles, according to authorities.

Dearborn officers found one of the SUVs about four blocks away, but it was unoccupied, they said.

“Our No. 1 priority is citizen safety,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “When that is jeopardized, we will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrator(s) are brought to justice. I am urging the public to come forward and provide information regarding the individuals involved in this incident.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Dearborn police officers in charge at 313-943-2234 or 313-943-2930.