Nightside Report Dec. 14, 2021: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect appear in court for first time since arraignments, attorney accused of wrongly naming ex-Oxford High School worker in lawsuit

Parents of Oxford shooting suspect appear in court for first time since arraignments
DETROIT – The parents of the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.
James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Officials accuse the couple of contributing to the tragedy by giving their son Ethan Crumbley, 15, a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.
Pfizer says experimental COVID pill PAXLOVID reduces risk of hospitalization, death
Pfizer said its experimental COVID pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%.
How is this pill different than the one developed by Merck? On Nov. 30, panel of outside experts narrowly recommended that the COVID pill by Merck be granted emergency use authorization. The drug was found to reduce risk of hospitalization or death by just 30% in the data presented to the FDA’s advisory panel.
🏥Michigan reports 16,143 new COVID cases, 160 deaths -- average of 5,381 cases per day
Michigan Legislature poised to OK $841M in COVID, other aid
Michigan lawmakers were poised Tuesday to approve an additional $841 million in spending on pandemic relief and other things, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters.
The proposed supplemental funding was advanced out of a conference committee to the House and Senate floors as the state grapples with one of the country’s highest COVID-19 infection rates and record-high hospitalizations.
🌧️ Metro Detroit weather: Increasing clouds, but milder than average Tuesday
Geoffrey Fieger accused of wrongly naming ex-Oxford High School worker in shooting lawsuit
Oxford school officials are accusing attorney Geoffrey Fieger of wrongly naming someone who they say doesn’t even work at Oxford High School anymore in his lawsuit centered around the deadly school shooting.
In a court motion filed Tuesday (Dec. 14), Oxford Community Schools claims former high school dean of students Ryan Moore should be dismissed from Fieger’s case.
