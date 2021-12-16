Nightside Report Dec. 15, 2021: What to know about new security measures at Oxford schools, health officials say COVID ‘crisis’ worse than a year ago

DETROIT – After an emotional school board meeting Tuesday night in Oxford, school administrators are laying out security plans for the return to school.

Administrators said students will notice the changes in multiple ways. Shane Gibson is the parent of students within the district.

“Never in my 43 years did I ever expect my 8-year-old child to ask me if -- me sending her to school, if she was gonna die. She asked me that question the other day. And to tell you my heart broke, is an understatement. I am absolutely devastated,” parent Shane Gibson said. “My daughter, my son will live with this for the rest of their lives. I guess, I’m asking from a father, from a concerned citizen, what are we going to do? Aside from these security measures I’ve heard you guys talking about. How are we going to get back to some normalcy.”

Michigan’s record-high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dipped Wednesday, the first drop in 49 days as health leaders continued to urge vaccinations while describing a dire situation inside hospitals.

The state recorded 330 additional deaths, including 100 in the most recent 48-hour period. The seven-day average of daily deaths, 120 as of Monday, was up substantially from 67 two weeks before, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is similar to levels from a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.

Officials from Henry Ford Health System provided an update Wednesday on the state of COVID in Michigan, saying the current situation is a “crisis” and worse than a year ago.

“Unfortunately, today, we are in as bad of a situation -- in fact, worse -- than we were a year ago, with respect to our numbers within the hospitals and across the hospitals in this state and in other states,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and CCO of Henry Ford Health System.

“The unfortunate reality right now is no matter which hospital you’re talking to, no matter what health system you’re talking to, the word that you’re going to hear about current conditions in the state of Michigan is ‘crisis,’” said Bob Riney, president of health care operations and COO at Henry Ford. “We are in a crisis. There’s no way around it. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.”

A 10-year-old has died after being injured in a violent Ferndale crash.

Police said the 10-year-old and an 11-year-old stole a car from Methodist Children’s Home Society in Redford on Nov. 17. They picked up a 16-year-old and hours later the vehicle crashed in Ferndale.

The 11-year-old and 16-year-old have recovered.

Read: 3 kids injured in Ferndale crash were missing from Methodist Children’s Home Society

A staffer at the children’s home reached out to Local 4 after the crash and shared concerns about the home not long after the crash.

Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

The Canadian company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by Attorney General Dana Nessel should be heard by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who last month retained jurisdiction over a separate case initiated by Enbridge to keep oil flowing through its Line 5.

“We are hopeful that the attorney general will agree that it makes sense for her case and the Enbridge case to be decided by the federal court rather than risk duplicative litigation and inconsistent results,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

