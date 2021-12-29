Nightside Report Dec. 28, 2021: Beaumont doctor breaks down new COVID quarantine recommendations; Man wanted in double-fatal Christmas shooting killed by police

DETROIT – On Monday the CDC announced changes to COVID quarantine recommendations, including cutting the amount of days suggested to quarantine in half.

Beaumont Health Family Medicine practitioner and medical director of Community Health for Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe, Dr. Asha Shajahan said since the announcement, questions from patients are pouring in.

Ad

Learn more here.

Police say a person of interest in a deadly shooting of a Detroit mother and her teenage daughter has been shot and killed by police.

Dwane McDonald was named as a person of interest in a Christmas day shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Read the report here.

The University of Michigan will require proof of the COVID vaccine or a negative test to attend on-campus sporting events or performances at the start of 2022, officials announced.

For unvaccinated visitors, proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours will be required, university officials said.

Ad

Learn more here.

An Ypsilanti man stole a bus from a high school in Monroe, used it to flee police at 70 mph and then locked himself inside when deputies surrounded him, authorities said.

Monroe County officials said the school bus was stolen around 11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28) from St. Mary’s Catholic Central High School.

Police said they learned the bus was heading west on Lulu Road near Summerfield Road. A deputy saw the bus in the area of Summerfield and Teal roads and tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Ad

Read more here.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow on Dec. 28, 2018.

He said he was in Russia to attend a friend’s wedding. The Russian government said he was there as a U.S. spy. Now, three years later, he is still being held in a Russian prison camp.

“It’s really hard to hit a three-year mark and know that three Christmases, three birthdays, all of this time has gone past,” said Paul’s twin brother David Whelan.

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines