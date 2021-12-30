Nightside Report Dec. 29, 2021: ‘Just the beginning’: COVID cases expected to rise; State health officials responded to CDC quarantine recommendations

Time to relax is over as omicron variant continues to spread throughout country

DETROIT – Health officials in Michigan reported a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021. The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.

The numbers released on Wednesday sent the 7-day moving average soaring. Last Wednesday, we were averaging 5,700 cases per day and now that number is well above 8,000.

Learn more here.

It’s more than just a name. The owners of a restaurant on Detroit’s east side is paying special tribute to his late wife and keeping her legacy alive.

Opening a restaurant during the COVID pandemic is not an easy task, but a man from St. Clair Shores was determined to do it.

Ad

Mumma Maria’s House is an authentic Italian-style restaurant that opened on Kercheval Avenue a year ago. Carl “Mr. G” Giordano is the owner.

Read the report here.

Millions of Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s disease, and doctors say early detection and treatment is crucial in slowing the spread of the disease. That is why a new screening tool could be essential.

The screening tool called “The Sage Test” was inspired by a doctor’s desire to help his patients by aiming to identify memory problems months earlier than the current test does.

Learn more here.

Ad

Michigan health officials have opted to keep their current COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines after the CDC recommended cutting the amount of suggested days to quarantine in half.

This announcement comes as Michigan reports 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021. The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.

Read more here.

Ad

A Michigan native was sworn in as the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO this month.

Ambassador Julianne Smith assumed the position in November. Traditionally, the swearing in ceremony is held in Washington D.C.

Smith arranged to have the ceremony in Grosse Pointe Farms with Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. Her family was in attendance.

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines