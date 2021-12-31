Nightside Report Dec. 30, 2021: Winter storm takes aim at SE Michigan this weekend, Oxford schools superintendent announces changes

A snow plow clears the road of snow December 9, 2005 near Lincoln, Massachusetts. The fast moving storm, shut down some schools and snarled traffic on its way to dumping up to seven inches of snow across the Northeast.

DETROIT – Thursday marks one month since four students were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Some students in the district will be back in school on Monday and there will be some safety changes in place. Oxford schools superintendent Tim Throne released a video for students, staff and parents.

“I know it was a different Christmas and holiday break for many of us. Continue to reach out and support one another with your thoughts and prayers,” Throne said.

Michigan’s health department is urging Michigan schools to double-down on preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 as students and staff return to buildings after the holiday break.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Education (MDE) are sending a letter to superintendents with recommendations, intended to keep school buildings open and allow students and staff to return to school safely after winter break.

Michigan’s first and only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) is set to reopen next year after closing for nearly a decade.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed two bills into law that coordinate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. The original Lewis College of Business operated out of Detroit from 1939 to 2013, after relocating from Indianapolis.

Michigan residents have waited in line for hours to get a COVID test and at-home rapid tests have been difficult to find.

Meantime, in other states, getting a COVID test is simple. Other states have also made at-home rapid tests readily available. So why can’t Michigan do the same?

Some states have started putting rapid tests in libraries and other public places so people can walk in, sign their name and walk away with tests. In Connecticut, the governor there announced the state would be sending 3 million tests and nearly 6 million masks home as intensive care units fill up with patients.

Michigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return. The law, enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week, is effective for the 2021 tax year and beyond. It is expected to reduce state tax revenue by $12 million to $17 million a year.

