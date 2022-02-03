Metro Detroit school closings for Feb. 4: Check the list here

There are more schools planning to remain closed on Friday, Feb. 4, due to the snowy conditions in Southeastern Michigan.

Hundreds of schools have been closed for two days starting Wednesday, Feb. 2, when a winter snowstorm hit the region, dropping 6 inches or more of snow in parts of the region. Schools were shut down on Wednesday and into Thursday, and now many plan to remain closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free Local4Casters app.

