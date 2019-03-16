ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 15, 2019

4 tornadoes touch down in mid-Michigan
Authorities said four tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan on Thursday, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mount Morris and made its way to Otisville in Genesee County.
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes touched down in mid-Michigan
Thursday's brief spike of warm weather was accompanied by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Read more.
More than 70 homes and businesses were damaged when tornadoes touched down in Michigan. Learn more.
A woman was arrested after almost running over pedestrians in Troy. Read more.
Detroit work program participants help clean up tires illegally dumped at house. Learn more.
Children poisoned
Police said a mother put something in her boyfriend’s juice to make him sick after they got into an argument, but she wasn’t planning on him giving the drink to her kids. Police said Arrieana Yednock is in trouble for poisoning her boyfriend and kids at their home on Hickory in Dearborn.
Fadi Shukur
The man charged in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Detroit police officer will be behind bars for the foreseeable future. Jonathan David Cole, 19, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Friday morning.
Danielle Stislicki
A man who is in prison for an attack on a jogger in Hines Park was charged with murder in connection with the case of Danielle Stislicki, who vanished more than two years ago.
Bad roads
Dirt roads are suffering from Michigan's changing weather this winter. Residents in Oakland County are fed up with the conditions of roads where they live, especially Hillsboro Road in Davisburg.
