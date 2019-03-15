ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 14, 2019

Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms move through southeast Michigan
Severe weather is moving through southeast Michigan on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Vernon, Michigan, Thursday evening.
LIVE UPDATES: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms move through southeast Michigan
4 fast facts
Crews worked to rescue ice fishermen near Lake St. Clair Metropark. Read more.
A Michigan man accused by Russian authorities of being a spy spoke in court Thursday. Learn more.
New hospital security footage shows a Detroit police corporal hitting a woman. Read more.
A court ruled Sandy Hook victims' families can sue gun manufacturers. Learn more.
Be informed
Amber Alert suspects
Two men who kidnapped a 5-year-old boy in Michigan's Upper Peninsula sparked a statewide Amber Alert overnight Wednesday.
Clawson alleged assault
A man who says a Clawson dance school owner sexually assaulted him when he was a minor detailed what he allegedly endured Thursday in court.
Searching for justice
A family is looking for answers after a 34-year-old father was killed in a hit-and-run Feb. 23. "He wasn't caught up in any crimes," said his sister, Lashawna Hall. "He was a hard-working young man living his best life when someone took that away from him."
Ferndale Lyft
St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year, and some believe the holiday will take over the entire weekend. The Ferndale Police Department teamed up with Lyft to help those who celebrate get home safely.
