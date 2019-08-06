ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

Former employee of equipment store caught on video driving forklift through business

Surveillance video from inside a Utica equipment rental store captures a former disgruntled employee driving a forklift through counters and walls.

The former employee's goal was to get into the safe, police say. He got far less and far more at the same time. He walked away empty-handed from Utica Rent-All and is now facing prison time.

Former employee of Utica equipment store caught on video driving forklift through business



4 fast facts

Michigan's 2019 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Here's what you need to know before voting. Read more.

Disgraced former United Auto Workers Vice President Norwood Jewell was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison. Learn more.

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen 10 cents from a week ago to about $2.75 per gallon. Read more.

Officials have revealed how a woman allegedly hid the leader of the sophisticated Victory Inn human trafficking and drug operation during a three-year manhunt. Learn more.

Be informed

Deadliest mass shootings

The world received news Saturday of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Less than a day later, another mass shooting happened in a popular Dayton, Ohio, neighborhood.

As the world grieves and tries to fathom how something like this has become so commonplace, those who died — 22 in the El Paso shooting as of Monday and nine in the Dayton shooting — join hundreds of others who also died in mass shootings.



Masked shooters

A family was stopped at a red light on Detroit's west side early Saturday when two masked men began shooting at their car.

Edna Burgess, her sister and her son were stopped at a light at Tiremen and Livernois avenues about 3:30 a.m. when a car pulled up next to them and two men got out. The men fired three shots at the car.



CBD investigation

A Help Me Hank hidden camera investigation is uncovering what Metro Detroit residents need to know about CBD oils, lotions and drops, which are becoming some of the hottest selling new products on the market.

Some people claim CBD, or cannabidiol, can cure anything, but others disagree. The lack of regulation can create concerns for consumers. The CBD products on shelves include oils, lotions, pills, cigarettes and even CBD water. Local 4 wanted to know more about the sales pitch in stores.



Mass shooting

A Local 4 security expert said thinking differently might be the key to surviving mass shootings, and that goes well beyond simply having an exit plan.

"There is going to be a hesitation," said Andy Arena, the executive director of the Detroit Crime Commission. "You are not going to believe what you are hearing or seeing. That 10 or 15 seconds can be the difference between life and death."



