ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

Seven women bought more than 30 guns from Dunham's Sports and firearms stores in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties for "White Boy," a convicted felon who was banned from having firearms, to resell on the streets, officials said.

Ruemondo Murray is accused of directing Regina Blanchard, Shakira May, Precious Prevot, Yalanda Hardrick, Tiffany Simmons, Candace Simmons and Tywana Murray to buy guns for him at stores around Metro Detroit.

7 women buy 30 guns from sports stores in Metro Detroit for convicted felon to sell on streets

Wife's coffee spiked

There is growing backlash after what some are calling a lenient sentence in a domestic violence case.

A Macomb County man was caught on camera spiking his wife's coffee with diphenhydramine and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, to be served on weekends. The man's attorney says the sentence was fair.

Fatal shooting

Devastated family members of a young man killed at a pool party in Ypsilanti Township are speaking out.

Andre Smith, 22, was fatally shot during a music video shoot at an apartment complex pool. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

"For them to take that smile away from me -- it'll never be the same," his mother Andreeda Smith, said.

Violent crime

When Detroit began the program to demolish abandoned homes, many Michiganders questioned how much it would cut crime.

Residents of Detroit have been thrilled to see the blight in the city get knocked down and they claim there's an immediate impact.

Wyandotte chaos

A man who police said is responsible for chaos at a Wyandotte restaurant and a police pursuit down a river Sunday is a former Detroit police officer.

Kenneth Cook, 65, pulled up to Wyandotte's Waterfront Restaurant at about 7 p.m. with six women in bikinis, ages 28 to 31. The manager said Cook was drunk, demanding a table. When Cook was told there was a wait, the manager said Cook took a table anyway and demanded alcohol.

