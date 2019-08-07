ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Oakland University police: Man who could be threat to self, others taken into custody

Oakland University police said a missing man who may have had access to weapons was taken into custody without incident Tuesday when he was found in Bloomfield Township.

Alexander Walker, 25, a former Oakland University student, was last seen Saturday on the university's East Campus.

Driver was drunk in wrong-way M-14 crash that killed 3 near Ann Arbor, according to police. Read more.

Here's where you can find election results from the Michigan primary election.

False allegations of an active shooter in Michigan have been posted on social media, according to Detroit police. Read more.

A University of Michigan student is producing clothing made from an unusual material: plastic waste. Learn more.

Man accused of threatening boss

A Detroit man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at his boss in the middle of the workplace.

One of the company's part-time employees, Ronald Massey, allegedly threatened and robbed a manager because he wanted to work more hours, officials said.

Police said Massey first asked the manager for more hours and wanted access to his personnel file to update his address. Then, he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Missing grandchildren

A Detroit grandmother is pleading for the safe return of her two grandchildren, who have been missing for five years since their mother was killed, officials said.

Detroit police descended on the neighborhood near Penrod Street in June 2014 and found a mother dead and her children missing.

Travel warning

After two mass shootings left at least 31 dead in Ohio and Texas over the weekend, other countries are advising residents to not visit the United States.

Both Uruguay and Venezuela are urging their citizens to take precautions or postpone travel to the United States over the "proliferation of acts of violence and hate crimes." Detroit is specifically cited as a city to avoid.

Arts, Beats & Eats lineup

The lineup for the 2019 Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak was revealed on Tuesday.

The 22nd annual Arts, Beats & Eats will take place in Downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro Detroit.

