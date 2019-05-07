ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 6, 2019

Why didn't Michigan officer face charges for punching handcuffed teen with mental health issues?

A Local 4 Defenders exclusive video showed a 13-year-old with special needs being punched and pepper-sprayed by a Michigan police officer. Now, the Defenders are digging for answers and asking why the officer never faced charges.

Local 4 has learned more about body cam video that apparently shows Albion police Officer Tyler Collins repeatedly punching a handcuffed 13-year-old who suffers from mental health issues.

Why didn't Michigan officer face charges for punching handcuffed teen with mental health issues?

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Detroit area Uber and Lyft drivers plan on joining protests in demand of better wages. Read more.

Two people were taken into custody after hiding underneath and between cars near a Ypsilanti school that had been locked down due to a nearby shooting. Learn more.

A Pontiac man was hurt by debris from gunfire outside his home. Read more.

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old Rochester Hills woman was found dead lying in a bedroom. Learn more.

Be informed

Melvindale charges

A Melvindale police sergeant pleaded no contest Monday to a charge of willful neglect of duty.

Sgt. Matthew Lawrence Furman made the plea during an afternoon arraignment.

The case involves a February incident during a call about a man who appeared to be drunk and disorderly, police said.

READ MORE

Attempted robbery

A manhunt is underway after police said a man held a knife to a 7-year-old girl's throat and threatened to kill her during an attempted robbery in a Pittsfield Township Meijer parking lot.

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter were coming out of the store at 1:45 p.m. Sunday when the attack happened, police said.

LEARN MORE

Stabbing victim

A Clinton Township man was stabbed and robbed after meeting a man at a nightclub. Police found the victim at a storage yard where he lives.

The investigation brought officials to Detroit Monday. Police were looking at surveillance video from the area of Six Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

READ MORE

Downtown shooting

There is new information about two separate shootings that injured four people in Downtown Detroit.

The first shooting happened at Monroe and Beaubien streets, in the heart of Greektown, and three people were injured.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.