ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Michigan has most PFAS contaminated sites in US

Michigan has the most PFAS contaminated sites in the U.S., according to new data.

Michigan has most PFAS contaminated sites in US

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Michigan Senate approves plan to cut car insurance rates. Learn more.

Insider secrets from the Michigan Lottery. Read more.

Tests show 2018 Melvindale 'mystery foam' contained high levels of PFAS. Learn more.

Detroit suing after LED streetlights with 10-year warranty begin burning out. Read more.

Be informed

Bystander helps save officer in struggle with knife-wielding man

Every second counts when you're in a struggle with a knife-wielding man, but a simple twist of fate saved a Livingston County police officer's life.

READ MORE

Detroit police looking for Farmington Hills man, 2 others after Greektown shooting

Detroit police are looking for 26-year old Delano Ward, from Farmington Hills.

Police Chief James Craig said he’s a suspect in a shooting that injured three people in Greektown early Monday at the corner of Beaubian and Monroe streets.

READ MORE

Man sentenced to 9 months in jail for vicious attack on Roseville bowling alley employee

A man who viciously beat a bowling alley worker in Roseville learned Tuesday he will spend more time behind bars than he expected.

READ MORE

New business center headed to site of long-vacant Summit Place mall in Waterford Township

Demolition began Tuesday at the vacant Summit Place Mall in Waterford Township, making way for a new development.

Summit Place was Michigan's first enclosed mall and had more than 1 million square feet of retail space. The mall closed in 2009. A Sears remained open on the site until 2014.

READ MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.