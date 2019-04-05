ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 4, 2019

Towing operator says Detroit Tigers tickets given to MSP officers were not bribes

A towing operator who makes his money by towing cars for Michigan State Police officials said he gave Detroit Tigers tickets to troopers, but not as bribes.

The exchanges led to an internal affairs investigation and a federal lawsuit being filed by a whistleblower, who said law enforcement officials are retaliating against him for cooperating with investigators.

Towing operator says Detroit Tigers tickets given to Michigan State Police officers were not bribes

