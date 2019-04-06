ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 5, 2019

Measles cases reach 39 in Michigan

Health officials have confirmed five additional cases of measles, bringing the state total to 39 for this year. There are 38 confirmed cases of measles in Oakland County and one in Wayne County. Infected individuals range in age from 8 months to 63 years old.

Health officials now confirm 39 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne counties

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A man convicted of killing three people as a juvenile in Oakland County waived his right to a new trial. Read more.

A major construction project will close 14 Mile Road along Long Lake Road at I-75. Learn more.

Police are looking for a driver who was caught on camera hitting and killing a man without stopping. Learn more.

A study claims Monroe is the worst city in Michigan to drive in. Read more.

Be informed

Rock 'n Play Sleeper

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are warning the public due to reports of deaths when infants roll over in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

READ MORE

Video of chase

Police have released new dashcam footage from a wild chase throughout Metro Detroit involving a stolen Sterling Heights police car. The video shows the chaotic chase, which started on Van Dyke in Sterling Heights and ended in a crash on I-94 in Roseville.

LEARN MORE

Corpse found

Angela Shock was charged Friday after she allegedly lived with her dead boyfriend for several weeks. During her arraignment, Shock told the judge her boyfriend was her only means of support. Police allege she concealed the death of her 61-year-old boyfriend and used his bank card after he died.

READ MORE

PIT maneuver

A chaotic scene unfolded Tuesday in the middle of I-94 as Macomb County deputies chased a man who stole a Sterling Heights police cruiser.

"A decision was made that if the opportunity presented itself that that vehicle would be taken out," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.