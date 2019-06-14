ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 13, 2019

Undercover FBI agent busts local man on child pornography charges

On Wednesday, FBI agents searched the home of Anthony Naiman, a 40-year-old man from Troy, who is suspected of possessing child pornography, an affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the search warrant was executed after an undercover agent spoke to Naiman through Kik Messenger over the course of several days in February. The FBI said Naiman's account shared a video of what is believed to be a 9-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.

Undercover FBI agent busts Troy man on child pornography charges

A South Carolina father was sentenced to death Thursday for killing his five children with his own hands. Read more.

Clinton Township has joined the long list of Michigan communities that are saying no to marijuana sales - for now. Learn more.

Prosecutors say they’re dismissing all criminal charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal and starting the investigation over again. Read more.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House. Learn more.

Boy struck, killed

A 15-year-old boy on a minibike was killed Wednesday when the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and struck the boy Detroit.

As of Thursday evening, a home near the intersection of East Robinwood and Helen streets still showed damage from the collision. The fence is broken and the porch is damaged.

Stolen bike replaced

A beloved Roseville handyman whose new bike was stolen moments after he purchased it is back on three wheels after the community came to his aid.

His bicycle is the only way he can get around due to a disability. He saved for one year for a new trike to carry his tools, and moments after he finally purchased it for $900, he stopped at a gas station at Gratiot Avenue and Martin Road, where it was stolen.

Suspected serial killer

Residents are demanding a home connected to a Detroit serial killer case be demolished. Tammy Jones' body was found last week in the house on Mack Avenue near Mt. Elliott Street. A woman was also attacked in the house days before.

Jones' family and a survivor of an alleged attack by Deangelo Martin, who is linked to the Detroit serial killer case and has been charged in a separate incident, want the home where the attacks happened to be taken down.

Security worker walkout

Security workers at some of the biggest buildings in Downtown Detroit walked off the job Thursday and picked up picket signs.

Workers are angry about what they call low wages, few benefits and a company they believe is blocking their attempts to unionize.

