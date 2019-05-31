ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 30, 2019

Mother speaking out after stranger offers 10-year-old son candy, follows him

A Detroit woman said she was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when he was approached by a man who offered him candy while the boy was walking to school.

Brittany Howze said her son, Mont'tay, was walking the short distance from his home to the Plymouth Educational Center at East Forrest Avenue and Russell Street in the Forrest Park neighborhood east.

She was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when a stranger offered him candy and followed him

