ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Tick that causes meat allergy spreads to 3 new states

A tick known primarily for being in the southeastern United States has started to spread north, and it could be bad news for those who love meat.

Known as the lone star tick for the Texas-shaped splash of white on its back, a bite of this tick can trigger an allergy to meat.

According to a map on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the lone star tick hasn’t spread to Michigan yet, but has to Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

4 fast facts

Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi truck and car in Taylor. Read more.

Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a father of seven who was driving a cab in Detroit. Learn more.

A police chase in Royal Oak lead to a fiery crash after a woman fired shots outside a nightclub. Read more.

A Detroit judge rejected a plea deal for a fatal hit-and-run driver, instead sentencing him to two-to-15 years in prison. Learn more.

Lapeer evacuation lifted

The evacuation that turned downtown Lapeer into a virtual ghost town because of a gasoline spill has been lifted, officials said.

A large chunk of the town was evacuated all day long after a loud explosion around 4:30 a.m. Police said gas leaked into the sewer lines and disrupted manholes.

Inkster hit-and-run

Inkster police are still trying to determine who ran over and killed Sabrina Duff, a mother of five.

Duff was trying to cross Inkster Road just before midnight Friday to get to a store when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Freeway shootings

A 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with two shootings over the holiday weekend on I-94 near I-275 was released from custody, according to Michigan State Police.

Carjacking suspect surrenders

A man has been arrested in connection with a Memorial Day armed carjacking on Detroit's west side, police said. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodward Avenue, police said.

A 36-year-old man was walking out of a building when another man approached him on foot, pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys, according to officials.

