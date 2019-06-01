ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 31, 2019

Detroit police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping 5-year-old boy

A 5-year-old boy was found safe on Detroit’s west side after a frantic 14-hour search. Marcus Pruitt disappeared Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. He was later found around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Detroit police said he was kidnapped. Police said Davelle Stevenson, 39, kidnapped Pruitt after Pruitt asked about his red moped. Stevenson was taken into custody Friday evening.

