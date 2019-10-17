ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

What's in the proposed UAW-GM tentative agreement

The United Automobile Workers and General Motors announced Wednesday that they have reached a proposed tentative agreement 31 days into the national workers' strike. The news of a tentative agreement broke right before noon.

The strike will continue as the UAW goes through the process of approving the deal. Thursday will be a crucial day for members wondering what's next and how long it will be before factories are up and running again.

What's in the proposed UAW-GM tentative agreement

UAW-GM reactions

Workers are hoping the proposed tentative agreement reached between the United Automobile Workers union and General Motors officials will signal the end to their long strike.

Officials from UAW and GM announced the agreement Wednesday -- 31 days into the national workers' strike. For a month, workers have picketed outside GM plants.

UAW-GM strike isn't over

Rod Meloni: OK, let's not mess around. You want to know what's in the UAW-GM national contract.

Local 4 News has confirmed the tentative agreement starts with $9 billion in new plant investment. Most of that will be UAW-GM work, but a sizable chunk will be for joint ventures, which often do not pay the same scale.

