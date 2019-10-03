ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

4th Michigan resident dies from mosquito-borne EEE

A fourth Michigan resident has died from Eastern equine encephalitis, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The victim was a resident of Calhoun County.

EEE has been confirmed in nine people in Michigan in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

