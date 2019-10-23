ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

Wayne State University announces free tuition for Detroit students, residents

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined Wayne State University officials Wednesday morning to announce a free tuition program for students at Detroit high schools.

The program is being called the "Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge." The free tuition is for Detroit students who live in the city and attend public schools, charter schools or private schools.

