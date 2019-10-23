ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

Man charged with killing father of 2 during argument in Roseville bar

A Clinton Township man has been charged with killing a father of two during an argument in the bathroom of a Roseville bar, officials said.

Roseville police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Sunday to Dooley's bar near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

Police said they arrived to find Johnny Owczarski, 37, of Harrison Township, dead in the bathroom and Nolan Baca, 21, of Clinton Township, detained at gunpoint by a bar patron.

