Police release details in murder of woman found burned in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators released new information in an arrest in a massive murder investigation.

The burned remains of Susie Zhao was found July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Center.

Known as Susie Q on the professional poker circuit, how did 33-year-old Susie Zhao cross paths with a 60-year-old drifter named Jeffery Morris?

Morris is accused of murdering Zhao and setting her on fire. Local 4 Defenders learned they met at the Sherwood Motel in Waterford Township, just two miles from Zhao’s mother’s home.

The motel owner said Zhao checked in on July 9, checked out July 11 and Morris checked into the same room July 12.

Zhao’s remains were found the next day. The motel owner said they never saw Zhao and Morris together.

Sources tell Local 4 that Morris’ number was in Zhao’s phone. Police tracked him to Belleville and took him into custody.

White Lake Township Police investigated for 24 days.

