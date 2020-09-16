Mother of disabled man shot, killed outside Highland Park restaurant urges public to help catch gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are still looking for a gunman wanted in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man outside of a Highland Park Coney Island restaurant that occurred in August.

On Aug. 21, James Arness Hill was shot and killed in an SUV by his passenger outside of the restaurant on Hamilton Avenue near McNichols Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police seek gunman in fatal Highland Park Coney Island restaurant shooting

Nearly one month later, investigators are still asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter.

“Me and my family have a $10,000 reward,” said the victim’s mother, Deanna Hill. “You don’t have to give your name, you can call the police and they will contact us.”

Sources said in August that the wanted gunman is in his mid-to-late 20s. He was last seen running from the scene toward Hill Avenue, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Local 4 Defenders were able to review footage of the incident, which gave a closer look at the shooter -- specifically, his eyes.

Highland Park police weren’t able to comment on the investigation. However, the Defenders learned that detectives have traced the shooting all the way back to a motel in Madison Heights, where James Hill was seen with the shooter and a woman.

It’s unclear why the gunman was with Hill when they got to Highland Park that night in August.

The victim’s mother is still shocked that her son, who was disabled, was killed in such a way.

“You killed him for nothing,” Deanna Hill said of the shooter in question. “How do you shoot down a handicapped person? Straight up handicapped. It was wrong.”

Deanna Hill says she is in communication with detectives. The mother is holding out hope that the gunman will be brought to justice.

“How do you sleep?” Deanna Hill said of the gunman. "You don’t want anyone doing your son or daughter like that, or your mom.

“You’re going to get caught,” she added.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.

