Woman shot 11 times in 4th Highland Park homicide in 6 weeks, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A woman was shot 11 times Wednesday in Highland Park, marking the fourth homicide in the city in about six weeks.

Monique Green, 46, was killed just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Grove Street, according to authorities.

“Caller states he heard some gunshots and now he sees someone lying on the ground,” a dispatcher said.

Highland Park Det. Brian Menge said 25 shots were fired at Green. She was struck by 11 of them, police said.

It was dark at the time of the shooting, so nobody saw the person who killed Green, according to officials.

Two days ago, police said Yaser Boumelham, 19, of Redford, was found shot to death in a car.

There was one homicide in Highland Park in all of 2020 until the last six weeks. Since then, there have been four, authorities said.

“We take each case seriously,” Menge said. “(We’re working) around the clock. No one has gone home since.”

On Aug. 21, video obtained by the Local 4 Defenders showed a man gunning down James Hill, 39, in the parking lot of the Parkside Coney Island.

“We need the people to help us,” Highland Park police Chief Kevin Coney said. “(If you see) any other crime, say something. Speak up.”