Man says he took in Highland woman accused of putting baby in trash can

DETROIT – A man said he tried to help a Highland woman, who is accused of dumping her baby in a trash can.

The man, who was not being identified, said he found the woman, 23-year-old Jennifer Woodard, in a crisis, walking near Brightmoor. The man claims Woodard was using heroin and he tried to her help but she refused.

The man said Woodard came to his home months later expecting a baby.

“She was deciding to give it up for adoption,” the man claimed.

In recent weeks, the man said Woodard was getting excited for the baby. However, he claimed that Woodard was back on the street on Telegraph near Six Mile.

On Sept. 10, an unknown man handed the newborn baby girl to a stranger at Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.

The man who claimed have taken the woman in said he showed her the news about the incident and received no reaction.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Woodard allegedly gave birth to her baby in a basement of a home. The man claimed someone was with her at that time.

“They sat around in that basement for hours trying to figure out what to do,” he said.

Prosecutor’s Office accused Woodard of putting her baby in a trash can.

The baby is still in the hospital but is doing better.