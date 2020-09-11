Police searching for man who left newborn at Sinai-Grace Hospital, concerned about mother

DETROIT – Police are concerned for the welfare of the mother of a newborn baby that was dropped off at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.

Police said a man pulled up to the hospital on Thursday, asked someone to hold the baby while he parked his vehicle and then drove away and did not return.

“A male handed over a small child to another male who was going to visit a family member at that hospital and told him, ‘I’ll be right back' and then never returned,” Detroit police captain John Serda said.

Serda is with the Special Victims Unit. He said the baby was just hours old when it was left at the hospital.

“So that second male brought the baby into the hospital and it appeared to be a newborn and the first male who brought the baby to the hospital, disappeared, never returned. Our unit was notified and we sent detectives out, we have looked at video. We have a brief description of the first person who dropped the baby off," Serda said.

Serda described the man as a Black man in his late 40s or early 50s. He is believed to be between 5 feet, 10 inches tall or 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a light colored hat, light colored short sleeve shirt and light colored pants with the left leg of the pants pulled up.

The vehicle he was driving was an older Dodge Durango that appeared to be gray in color. It has a distinctive black rear panel, or rear patch.

Serda said they are looking for the mother of the child because they are concerned about her. She is not in trouble.

“We’re not looking for the mother for any kind of charges or anything, we’re really more concerned about her safety," Serda said.

