Mother of newborn baby dropped off at Detroit hospital charged with assault, abandonment

DETROIT – A Highland, Michigan woman has been charged with assault and abandonment of her newborn infant after the child was mysteriously dropped off at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit last week.

On Sept. 10, a man reportedly pulled up to the hospital with the child and asked another person who was entering the hospital to hold the baby until he parked the vehicle. Police say the man left and never returned.

Police identified the parents of the newborn child on Sunday. It was originally unclear if they would face charges, as it is not illegal to drop off a newborn at a safe place, such as a hospital or fire station, but the baby is supposed to be given to an employee.

The Wayne County Prosecutors Office announced Thursday that the child’s mother, Jennifer Kayla Woodard, 23, has been charged in the case following an investigation.

According to authorities, Woodard allegedly gave birth to the baby girl at a residence of an acquaintance, and then threw the infant into a garbage can. Officials say the acquaintance found the baby and drove her to the hospital.

The newborn baby was reportedly cold to the touch and lost a large amount of blood due to the umbilical cord not being clamped off, officials said. The baby reportedly required a blood transfusion at the hospital.

Woodard was arrested on Sunday and charged on Tuesday with assault with intent to murder, child abandonment and second degree child abuse.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 22.

The man who dropped off the baby was reportedly questioned by police and released pending further investigation.

More News