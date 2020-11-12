Couple accused of Metro Detroit crime spree, bringing their children with them

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A couple was arrested by Farmington Hills police Wednesday, accused of breaking into about 30 businesses across Metro Detroit.

The man and woman have children together and police said they brought the children with them in their car while they committed crimes.

Farmington Hills police chief Jeff King said one of his patrol officers spotted a car sitting at an oil change business near 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads. The officer knew there were people breaking into multiple businesses, night after night, and he stopped the car.

Police said inside the car was Andrea Dawkins and Romelo Buggs.

“The driver indicated that his passenger was pregnant and a 1-year-old and 2-year-old had medical issues," King said.

Emergency medical service workers checked out Dawkins and the babies and they were fine.

Police said a hammer was found inside the car and the couple admitted they had been spending nights driving with their children, breaking into businesses and grabbing about $100 each time.

They are connected to 20 break-ins and could be connected to 10 more.

“Based on their statement, they were in need of money to support themselves and kids," King said.

The two were arraigned Thursday on charges of breaking and entering a building with intent and driving while license suspended. They are expected to return to court Nov. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

