Unpacking secret encrypted messages between men involved in alleged Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

The Local 4 Defenders have obtained secret encrypted messages that were exchanged between some of the men involved in the alleged domestic terror plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Those messages played a key role in the government’s case against the 14 men allegedly involved in the plot.
Three of the men were from Metro Detroit, and federal officials said the group planned and trained to kidnap and kill the governor.
- Group plotting to kidnap Whitmer wanted to take her to Wisconsin for ‘trial’
- Leader of Whitmer abduction plot inspected bridge for where to plant explosives, FBI says
New video shows Ty Garbin, of Brighton, showing off the weapons and suppressors he collected. Government officials said much of the evidence against the group is in the form of encrypted messages exchanged over apps.
In those messages, the men accused Whitmer of making up stories about people dying from COVID-19.
“(Expletive) needs to go ASAP,” one message said.
The Defenders took a closer look at many of the messages.
“Have one person go to her house, knock on the door, and when she answers it, just cap her,” Daniell Harris, of Lake Orion, is accused of writing.
READ: 5 men charged in domestic terror plot against Gov. Whitmer bound over for trial
“Recon the house and snipe her,” another member responded, according to authorities.
Evidences allegedly shows that some of the men conducted surveillance on Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County and sent each other photos and videos right outside the home.
Feds said some of the photos obtained by the Defenders show Adam Fox hand-drawing a map of the area around Whitmer’s vacation home. One photo shows him surveilling her lake house, officials said.
“How was the road trip?” one message says.
“Got eyes on the house,” someone responded.
Federal officials said there were plans to blow up a bridge leading to the area to slow down emergency response.
In a photo of the bridge messaged by one of the men, he wrote, “Man can get right up in there,” according to authorities.
“Indeed,” someone allegedly responded.
