Video shows onlookers viciously beat 20-year-old driver in Detroit drifting crash

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man was viciously beaten after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a Dodge Challenger.

When the 20-year-old driver slammed into the other car onlookers dragged him out of his vehicle and started beating him.

He was severely injured in the attack. Video shows the driver drift too far and slam into a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

The incident happened 2:30 a.m. Monday (July 26) morning as drifters and street racers gathered at East Grand Boulevard and Trombly Street.

After the crash the driver was pistol whipped and punched. He tried to get away but he was chased, hit and stomped on by four other men who were furious that he hit a car.

The driver who was beaten is a 20-year-old Ferris State student. His sister, TaQuila, is a registered nurse. She said she would have paid for the damage to the other car.

She said her brother is just a big kid and that he likes to draw superheroes and wanted to try to drift in his friend’s car when he crashed.

She told him that drifting is illegal and that he was at fault -- and then she saw the video. She said she instantly broke out crying.

“He did not deserve that,” she said. “They unlocked the door, pulled him out, hit him in the head with a gun and said, ‘If you get up I will shoot you.’”

A police report has been made. The people accused of beating the driver have identified themselves to police by bragging about the beating on social media.

