Detroit neighbors call for speed bumps to stop street racing on city’s west side

DETROIT – Residents living on Asbury Park on Detroit’s west side are fed up with people driving carelessly through the neighborhood major speeding and donuts.

Daniel Wallace and his neighbors said it happens in the morning, evening and all throughout the night. The group has been trying to get speed bumps installed, a request Wallace said has fallen on deaf ears.

The Detroit Police Department is now aware of the situation and is insisting they will be cracking down with the illegal drifting and drag racing detail. Local 4 has been told that police department will now be paying more attention to the area.

In terms of the speed bumps, 4,500 will be installed in the city of Detroit this year; however, Wallace’s block will not be included. City officials are hoping to get those speeds bumps in place next year.

Watch the full report in the video above.