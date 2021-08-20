20-year veteran of Detroit Police Department accused of sexually assaulting fellow officer

DETROIT – A 20-year veteran officer of the Detroit Police Department is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with another officer against her will inside her home.

Read: Veteran Detroit police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

Interim police chief James White held a press conference Friday afternoon about the allegations against Lt. Willie Duncan.

“It’s troubling,” White said. “It’s devastating. It’s something that you cannot prepare for, mentally and emotionally.”

Duncan was accused of sexually assaulting another DPD officer after a party in May and when that officer came forward, another officer also came forward. She claimed Duncan sexually assaulted her in February.

Ad

“The allegation against the lieutenant, to say troubling is an understatement,” White said.

Duncan was arraigned Friday morning on charges in connection with the alleged assault in February.

“Mr. Duncan allegedly did enter the complainant’s home and forcibly engaged in sex with her against her will,” the judge said.

Duncan’s attorney said he is on suspension amid an internal affairs investigation at the police department.

“Wearing a badge is an absolute privilege, it is not a right,” White said. “It is a privilege to be a Detroit police officer and if your conduct does not support that privilege of being able to represent this department and this city with this badge, it is my responsibility to make sure that you do not wear one.”

Duncan also is ordered not to have contact with the victim. He is expected to return to court Aug. 27.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news