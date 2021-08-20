Partly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Defenders

20-year veteran of Detroit Police Department accused of sexually assaulting fellow officer

Willie Duncan charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree -- force or coercion

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Willie Duncan, Sexual Assault, Detroit Police Department, Criminal Sexual Conduct, Detroit, Police, Officer, Defenders, Local, Local News, Wayne County, Crime, Detroit Crime News, Charges, James White, DPD
Detroit Police Department lieutenant charged with criminal sexual conduct
Detroit Police Department lieutenant charged with criminal sexual conduct

DETROIT – A 20-year veteran officer of the Detroit Police Department is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with another officer against her will inside her home.

Read: Veteran Detroit police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

Interim police chief James White held a press conference Friday afternoon about the allegations against Lt. Willie Duncan.

“It’s troubling,” White said. “It’s devastating. It’s something that you cannot prepare for, mentally and emotionally.”

Duncan was accused of sexually assaulting another DPD officer after a party in May and when that officer came forward, another officer also came forward. She claimed Duncan sexually assaulted her in February.

“The allegation against the lieutenant, to say troubling is an understatement,” White said.

Duncan was arraigned Friday morning on charges in connection with the alleged assault in February.

“Mr. Duncan allegedly did enter the complainant’s home and forcibly engaged in sex with her against her will,” the judge said.

Duncan’s attorney said he is on suspension amid an internal affairs investigation at the police department.

“Wearing a badge is an absolute privilege, it is not a right,” White said. “It is a privilege to be a Detroit police officer and if your conduct does not support that privilege of being able to represent this department and this city with this badge, it is my responsibility to make sure that you do not wear one.”

Duncan also is ordered not to have contact with the victim. He is expected to return to court Aug. 27.

More: Detroit crime news

Willie Duncan (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email