Eastern Michigan University students push for fraternities to be banned amid sexual assault lawsuit

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University students gathered on Thursday (Sept. 16) to demand justice for survivors of sexual assault and a safe campus.

The students also want fraternities banned. It’s a decision that EMU is considering. The university has put new prevention efforts in place but students said it’s not enough.

The students said the university has mishandled sexual assaults on campus and haven’t put a stop to drunken fraternity parties. Those parties are linked to several of attacks on women.

EMU is also facing lawsuits from two dozen women and men who said they were victims of sexaul assaults linked to fraternity parties. More survivors have been coming forward.

Read: More Eastern Michigan University news coverage

Ad

Lawsuit: Eastern Michigan University ‘turned a blind eye’ to reports of sexual assault

Eleven women are involved in a lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University that alleges the university turned a blind eye to reports of sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court and alleges that the school turned a blind eye or was indifferent to report of rape.

Click here to read more.