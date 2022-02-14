Detroit firefighters suspended after police called to Melvindale bar

It’s the latest alcohol-related issue for the Detroit Fire Department following two high-profile incidents over the past year.

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Police responded after reports came in about a Detroit Fire Department rig being parked outside a Melvindale bar.

It’s the latest of several alcohol-related issues for the Detroit Fire Department. Two high-profile incidents were reported last year that involved a fire engine that struck a vehicle and a captain was arrested after crashing.

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley looked into what happened on Friday (Feb. 11) night at a Melvindale bar. The incident has already led to disciplinary action.

A Detroit fire engine was parked outside Hops & Barley Bar & Grill in Melvindale, in an area where parking is not allowed. Calls to 911 were made, accusing firefighters of drinking alcohol inside and outside the bar.

A Melvindale officer responded to the scene on reports of disorderly conduct. His body camera video shows firefighters inside the bar. They said they were having dinner to send off a member of the crew.

In the officer’s report, he said he did not see any alcohol and firefighters didn’t appear to be intoxicated. The crew was sent out for alcohol testing and the driver of the fire engine did have alcohol in their system.

“I’m not gonna tolerate that. Like I said before, we gotta do what’s best for the citizens of Detroit and if we have a member that’s intoxicated while at work, that’s not benefitting the citizens of Detroit,” fire commissioner Chuck Simms said.

