Grand Blanc Township police share picture of officer standing in massive pothole

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The dangerous road conditions around Metro Detroit have been well documented this year, but the Grand Blanc Township Police Department found one of the largest potholes yet.

Grand Blanc police shared a picture on their Facebook page showing Officer David Clark standing inside a pothole on McWain Road, south of Baldwin Road.

Clark, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall, according to the post, stood in the pothole for perspective. He fit in the hole all the way up to his knees.

Police said McWain Road was closed but reopened after the Genesee County Road Commission made temporary repairs.

