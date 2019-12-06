Fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain remembered

DETROIT – Funeral services were held Friday for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain at Greater Grace Temple.

McClain was remembered as a hero and a mentor within the Detroit Police Department. Many gathered to say a final farewell.

McClain was killed and his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was injured in a Nov. 20 shooting in Detroit. McClain will be posthumously promoted to sergeant.

The public was able to pay respects to McClain during public visitations at the Fisher Funeral Home in Redford Township on Wednesday and Thursday.