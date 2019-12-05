Man arraigned on 16 charges in connection with fatal shooting of Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain

DETROIT – JuJuan Parks, 28, is facing 16 charges in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting inside a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain was killed and his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was injured. Thursday was the first time Parks appears in court after the shooting.

He was arraigned on all of the charges in 36th District Court.

Bond was denied and he is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 23. Both hearings are set before Judge Ronald Giles.

Public visitations for fallen Officer Rasheen McClain taking place in Redford Township

JuJuan Parks at his arraignment Dec. 5, 2019.

Charges against Parks

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Parks is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder -- murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death, one count of discharging a weapon inside a building causing death, one count of discharging a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and eight felony firearm violations.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig previously said Parks was on the department’s radar, but fell through the cracks. This week, Detroit police said Parks has confessed to the shooting that killed McClain.

The chief said he has since launched an internal investigation, saying “more should have been done.”

Detroit police were investigating Parks’ role in multiple shootings, Craig said. Parks is connected to the shooting of six people since Nov. 17. Two people, including McClain, were killed in the shootings.

Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain

Visitation, funeral for McClain

The public will be able to pay their respects to McClain during public visitations at the Fisher Funeral Home in Redford Township on Wednesday and Thursday.

The funeral home will be open to the public both days from 3 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services for Officer McClain will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple starting at 11 a.m.

McClain will be posthumously promoted to sergeant.