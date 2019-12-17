ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 17, 2019

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday to announce plans to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan. Watch live here at 10:30 a.m.

A few flurries and patches of very light snow have worked their way into the Metro Detroit area, but this will be largely inconsequential in terms of impact on our roads. Here’s the full forecast for this week, and a look ahead to Christmas week.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Western part of Northern Lower Michigan, including Grand Traverse County, down to Ludington, Cadillac and Gaylord. Most of the impacted area will see 2-3 inches of snow, with an isolated six or more inches. Parts of the Upper Peninsula are also included.