ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 17, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Opioids announcement
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday to announce plans to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan. Watch live here at 10:30 a.m.
Weather: Small flakes, but bigger cold on the way
A few flurries and patches of very light snow have worked their way into the Metro Detroit area, but this will be largely inconsequential in terms of impact on our roads. Here’s the full forecast for this week, and a look ahead to Christmas week.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Western part of Northern Lower Michigan, including Grand Traverse County, down to Ludington, Cadillac and Gaylord. Most of the impacted area will see 2-3 inches of snow, with an isolated six or more inches. Parts of the Upper Peninsula are also included.
More Local News Headlines
- Beaumont breaks ground on $40M mental health hospital in Dearborn
- Warren De La Salle releases detailed timeline of alleged football hazing incident, investigation
- Police investigate fight after Brother Rice vs. Detroit Catholic Central hockey game
National News Headlines
Features
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.