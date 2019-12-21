Hospital staff hosts Christmas party for terminally ill Trenton man

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Staff at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital provided a terminally ill patient and his family with a Christmas celebration.

Henry Dietz, 56, of Trenton, is in hospice care for metastatic liver cancer.

Medical oncologist Dr. Jessica Schering, the hospital’s Oncology Team and the Progressive Care Unit threw a party for Dietz and his family Dec. 13. The party included music, gifts, decorations and food for Dietz and his wife and three sons.

The Dietz family opens Christmas gifts provided by Dr. Jessica Schering and Henry Ford Wyandotte’s oncology team as staff members look on. (Photo: Henry Ford Hospital)

Nurse Alexandra Sciacca raised $1,500 for the family in three hours, and Dr. Balbir Gandhi donated pizza and pop.

"The Oncology Team came up and spoke to my charge nurse, bought gifts and asked to use the solarium for the family,”said Stephanie Stokes, hospital director of patient care services. “The fourth floor staff then took it to the next level. They got the decorations and the tree so it was just like Christmas morning for them. The great thing is they did it on their own without even thinking twice about it.”

The children received toys, clothes, blankets and books.

"The little boys’ faces when they first came into the room were priceless,” Stokes said. “They couldn’t believe it. It was just perfect for them.”