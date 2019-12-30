Detroit Lions provide support after Marvin Jones’ young son dies

DETROIT – Detroit Lions players have been showering Marvin Jones with support after his 6-month-old son died.

Jones posted on Instagram that his son, Marlo, died Friday.

Since then, teammates and team officials have been showing Jones and his wife that they are there for them during the difficult time.

During a post-game press conference Sunday, coach Matt Patricia struggled while speaking about the loss.

“Marvin is a very special person. They are a wonderful family. He and Jazmyn are great people. My heart is just so saddened for them and with them right now,” Patricia said.

Former Detroit Lion Golden Tate wrote “The Jones Family” and “Marlito" on his wrists, while Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted about the family’s strength on her Instagram.

Darius Slay said he had talked to Jones, but he wants to give him his space.

“Marv, that’s like a brother man,” Slay said. “We’ve been together here for a long time… for that tragedy to happen… I put all this weight on my shoulders, I pray for him.”

Matthew Stafford said he wanted to keep his interactions with Jones private, but he acknowledged that he was proud of the Lions family coming together.

“Obviously a tough situation,” he said. “It’s been awesome to see the support.”