Detroit Lions provide support after Marvin Jones’ young son dies
6-month-old Marlo died Friday
DETROIT – Detroit Lions players have been showering Marvin Jones with support after his 6-month-old son died.
Jones posted on Instagram that his son, Marlo, died Friday.
Since then, teammates and team officials have been showing Jones and his wife that they are there for them during the difficult time.
During a post-game press conference Sunday, coach Matt Patricia struggled while speaking about the loss.
“Marvin is a very special person. They are a wonderful family. He and Jazmyn are great people. My heart is just so saddened for them and with them right now,” Patricia said.
Former Detroit Lion Golden Tate wrote “The Jones Family” and “Marlito" on his wrists, while Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted about the family’s strength on her Instagram.
Darius Slay said he had talked to Jones, but he wants to give him his space.
“Marv, that’s like a brother man,” Slay said. “We’ve been together here for a long time… for that tragedy to happen… I put all this weight on my shoulders, I pray for him.”
Matthew Stafford said he wanted to keep his interactions with Jones private, but he acknowledged that he was proud of the Lions family coming together.
“Obviously a tough situation,” he said. “It’s been awesome to see the support.”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.